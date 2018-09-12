URA Football Club top official throws in the towel

KAWOWO SPORTS

It is barely two months now when Kawowo Sports hinted on the forced pushing out of Edward Francis Kulubya at the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at three time Uganda Premier League winner, URA F.C.

Eventually, Kulubya tendered in his resignation at the tax collectors’ funded club on Tuesday, 11th September 2018 relinquishing his position with immediate effect.

In a letter addressed to the club chairman, James Kiiza with copies to the FUFA President (Moses Magogo), the federation Chief Executive Officer (Edgar Watson) and Uganda Premier League CEO (Bernard Bainamani), Kulubya communicated;

Following the club board meeting of Monday, 10th September 2018, concerning the resolution about my studies aboard, I submit my resignation as Uganda Revenue Authority Football Club Chief Executive Officer. My resignation takes immediate effect. Allow me to thank everybody around URA FC for the support rendered to me during my time as CEO.

Kulubya assumed the post four years ago and will best be remembered for his articulate and knowledge expertise in administering the cores at hand.

A graduate of sports science from Kyambogo University, Kulubya was mentored by the incumbent FUFA administration having undertaken internship lessons at the Mengo based institution in the competitions and licensing departments.

Right from the time FUFA introduced the mandatory CEO role at top tier clubs, Kulubya remained a distanced party at URA F.C, away from decision making.

His exit from the club was therefore eminent and long overdue.

He departs for the United Kingdom on Wednesday, 12th September 2018 for a year-long course in Management.

The URA FC board has appointed Bridget Nakayenga as acting CEO.

The tax collectors are eyeing their fourth Uganda Premier League title having claimed success in 2006/2007, 2008/2009 and lately 2010/2011.

Kulubya departs just in time like KCCA FC acting CEO Josephine Namukisa who has been since replaced by Aisha Muhoozi.