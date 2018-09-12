Sunday September 23, 2018

Kamuli Select XI Vs Wakiso Giants – Kamuli @ 4pm

Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Fufa Big League side, Wakiso Giants / Kamuli Park have rescheduled their visit to Kamuli for a friendly match against the local select side.

The Purple Sharks were due to visit Kamuli on Friday September 14 but participation in the Phillip Omondi Invitational Tournament has made them change programme.

In a tweet, they confirmed rescheduling and promised to communicate a new date for the visit to the East but later, club CEO Sula Kamoga confirmed Sunday September 23.

Hello Everyone!

We take the opportunity to apologise to our fans in Kamuli that we won't make the trip as earlier scheduled on Friday September 14 due to the Phillip Omondi Tournament. A new date for the visit will be communicated. Thank you

“We have communicated to them about the change in dates,” said Kamoga. “That will be Sunday September 23,” he confirmed.

Wakiso Giants will take on hosts KCCA and Proline on Friday 14 and Saturday 14 respectively at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo.