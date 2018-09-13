Clinical Martha Babirye grabs the day one bragging rights | 2018 Uganda Ladies Open

2018 Castle Lite Ladies Open Championship:

Opening Round:

Day Leader 1:

Martha Babirye (Uganda) – 76 Gross

Joint Runners up:

Ayne Magombe ( Tanzania ) – 77 Gross

) – 77 Gross Gloria Mbaguta ( Uganda ) – 77 Gross

) – 77 Gross Irene Nakalembe (Uganda) – 77 Gross

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The hype, praise, pride, delight and pressure that comes with building up the lead, especially on the opening day of a golf championship is often received in equal measure.

Promising Ugandan teenage golfer Martha Babirye will for the next 48 hours experience the aforementioned scenarios during the on-going 2018 Castle Lite Uganda Ladies open championship at the lake side historic par 71 Entebbe Golf Club.

Playing off handicap 5, Babirye, a Uganda Golf Club member returned a 5 – over par course score of 76 gross to lead the pack that had 38 other players, a bulk of whom were Ugandans and ten registered as foreigners.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

“I played my game. I was never under any sort of pressure” Babirye, who teed off at 9:10 AM in the second group alongside Regina Namata and Indian player Shebani Bhaskar remarked.

On the opening front nine, she registered four birdies, coming on the third hole, the troublesome right dog legged 4th hole and 7th hole.

For the closing back nine, she birdied holes 11 and 18.

“I feel confident and it feels great starting day one on a strong footing ahead of the remaining two days to come” Babirye, who also played at the recently concluded All Africa Women Golf Championship in Ghana, added.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

In fact, the day one leader would have bettered the final out-put had she improved the bogy and double bogy scores.

She recorded bogies on holes 1,2,5,9,16 and a double bogy on holes 8, 13, 14 and 15.

Three players Ayne Magombe (Tanzania), Gloria Mbaguta and Irene Nakalembe are jointly tied at second place with six – under par 77 gross scores.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Kenya’s Mwongeli Nzioka and Hawa Wanyeche from Tanzania each scored 78 gross.

Defending champion Angel Howard Eaton, countrymate Vick Elias and Petra Nalwoga are trailing the leader by three strokes.

Jemima Nasimolo and Neema Olomi complete the top ten slots having scored 80 gross.

Regina Namata won the nearest to the pin contest as Tanzania’s Ayne Magombe was runner up.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

This is 68th edition of the Uganda Ladies Golf open proudly bankrolled by Nile Breweries under the brand Castle Lite.

Other co-sponsors include; CAA, Barclays Bank, Britam Insurance, CBA Uganda, Jumia Food, Ernst and Young, Pepsi, Nation Media Group and AAR Medical Services.

Day two of the tournament will include the silver lady players who are playing 36 holes before the subsidiary catergory (men) will join the frey on the final day (Saturday).

On day two, the pressure group of Nakalembe, Magombe and Babirye will tee off at 11:50 A.M.

The official prize giving ceremony will be held on Saturday evening.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

2018 Castle Lite Uganda Ladies Open

Leaderboard after round one (Scores in gross):