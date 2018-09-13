AMINAH BABIRYE

The coaches of the four sides set to feature in the third edition of the annual KCCA Phillip Omondi Invitational tournament have revealed their targets.

KCCA’s Mike Mutebi, Proline’s Shafik Bisaso, Wakiso Giants’ Ali Kiggundu, one of the assistants to Ibrahim Kirya and Juma Ssekiziyivu of Nyamityobora all faced the media at the StarTimes stadium, Lugogo on Thursday.

Mutebi and Bisaso all target winning the competition while Kiggundu and Ssekiziyivu differ.

“Our target is to win the competition,” said Mutebi. “But above all, it’s a competition that prepares us ahead of another busy season,” he added.

Bisaso admitted being under pressure to defend the trophy won the club on the previous two occasions.

“We maybe cats before kick-off but I tell you, we shall be leopards on the pitch. Being champions, we want to defend the trophy.

Wakiso Giants’ Kiggundu says the technical team will use the tournament to continue assess the players and also work on player combinations.

“The opponents have been playing together for some time,” he said. “For us, it’s a new team, new players and so, the tournament will help us gauge player fitness and also work on the different combinations and also build player confidence,” he added.

Ssekiziyivu, whose side were walloped on their previous visit to Lugogo in the Super Eight but expects better.

“We had only trained for a few weeks when we played KCCA in the Super 8,” he said. “Expect better this time round and the target is to continue improving as a team and the tournament will help us asses our weaknesses and strengths.

The winner of the two days gala will be determined by number of points won – 3 points for a win, 1 for a draw and each goal scored earns a team a point.

Fixtures

Friday September 14, 2018

Proline Vs Nyamityobora 12pm

KCCA Vs Kamuli Park/Wakiso Giants 3pm

Saturday September 15, 2018

Kamuli Park/Wakiso Giants Vs Proline 12pm

KCCA Vs Nyamityobora 4pm