Excitement as the 2018 Uganda Ladies open tees off at Entebbe Golf club

2018 Castle Lite Uganda Golf Open series:

Ladies Open: 13th – 15th September

The 66th edition of the Castle Lite Uganda Ladies Golf Open has teed off at the par 71 Lake side Entebbe Golf Club on Thursday.

There are 39 lady players who are taking part in the gross catergory. Ten of these are foreign based and the 29 are the local legion.

Defending champion Angel Eaton from Tanzania will play alongside Bridget Nakamoga and Maureen Okura.

54 year old Catherine Pavie, a US born turned Uganda from Jinja club is the oldest player in the gross catergory.

“At my age, I can not challenge for the top honours with the young generation for those 54 holes but I will give a chase. I want to win a prize” Pavie disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Pavie, a handicap 15 golfer will play alongside Robinah Angom and Evarlyne Assimwe.

Entebbe club artesian golfer Resty Nalutaaya believes she can win the championship on home turf.

Fresh from the 2018 Women All Africa Challenge in Ghana, Nalutaaya, who won a prize (handicap 12 to 20) expressed her readiness to take on the region’s finest;

“I am on the home course and will give my best. I want to win the championship” Nalutaaya who tees off last alongside Petra Nalwoga and Samalie Naikomba assures.

Uganda Golf Ladies President Eva Magala, playing in the group that has Tanzanian Neema Olomi and Phoebe Chandiru remains optimistic Ugandans will perform well;

“We have prepared well and being at home with all the advantage, Uganda Lady golfers have the advantage to win this open” Magala disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Dlamini Nokuthula from Swaziland, India’s Shebani Bhaskar, Sellam Nigussie (Ethiopia), Kenyan representative Mwongeli Nzioka are joined by the Tanzanian crop of Angel Howard Eaton, Neema Olomi, Hawa Wanyeche, Vicky Elias and Ayne Magombe among the foreign based golfers taking part.

Ugandan born Swedish citizen Patricia Mbabazi is also taking part.

Favourite and last year’s runners up Irene Nakalembe tees off at 10:20 AM alongside Kenyan lady golfer Mwongeli Nzioka and the long hitting Judith Komugisha.

Day two action swings on Friday before the final day at office on Saturday that will also include the subsidiary group (men) taking part.

The official prize giving ceremony will take place on Saturday evening.

9 AM: Katy Kabenge (Uganda), Lina Nkya (Tanzania), Mackline Nyiransenga (Uganda)

Katy Kabenge (Uganda), Lina Nkya (Tanzania), Mackline Nyiransenga (Uganda) 9:10 AM: Regina Namata (Uganda), Shebani Bhaskar (India), Martha Babirye (Uganda)

Regina Namata (Uganda), Shebani Bhaskar (India), Martha Babirye (Uganda) 9:20 AM: Harriet Kitaka (Uganda), Aida Khamis (Uganda), Patricia Mbabazi (Sweden)

Harriet Kitaka (Uganda), Aida Khamis (Uganda), Patricia Mbabazi (Sweden) 9:30 AM: Dlamini Nokuthula (Swaziland), Jenina Nasimolo (Uganda), Peace Kabasweka (Uganda)

Dlamini Nokuthula (Swaziland), Jenina Nasimolo (Uganda), Peace Kabasweka (Uganda) 9:40 AM : Eva Magala (Uganda), Neema Olomi (Tanzania), Phoebe Chandiru (Uganda)

: Eva Magala (Uganda), Neema Olomi (Tanzania), Phoebe Chandiru (Uganda) 9:50 AM : Edrae Kagombe (Uganda), Bridget Basima (Uganda), Hawa Wanyeche (Tanzania)

: Edrae Kagombe (Uganda), Bridget Basima (Uganda), Hawa Wanyeche (Tanzania) 10: 00 AM : Catherine Pavie (Uganda), Robinah Angom (Uganda), Evarlyne Assimwe (Uganda)

: Catherine Pavie (Uganda), Robinah Angom (Uganda), Evarlyne Assimwe (Uganda) 10:10 AM : Lusia Alinda (Uganda), Sheila Kesiime (Uganda), Sellam Nigussie (Ethiopia)

: Lusia Alinda (Uganda), Sheila Kesiime (Uganda), Sellam Nigussie (Ethiopia) 10:20 AM: Irene Nakalembe (Uganda), Judith Komugisha (Uganda), Mwongeli Nzioka (Kenya)

Irene Nakalembe (Uganda), Judith Komugisha (Uganda), Mwongeli Nzioka (Kenya) 10:30 AM : Joan Kyatuka (Uganda), Agnes Namutebi (Uganda), Ayne Magombe (Tanzania)

: Joan Kyatuka (Uganda), Agnes Namutebi (Uganda), Ayne Magombe (Tanzania) 10:40 AM : Gloria Mbaguta (Uganda), Vicky Elias (Tanzania), Julia Nampewo (Uganda)

: Gloria Mbaguta (Uganda), Vicky Elias (Tanzania), Julia Nampewo (Uganda) 10:50 AM: Angel Eaton (Tanzania), Bridget Nakamoga (Uganda), Maureen Okura (Uganda)

Angel Eaton (Tanzania), Bridget Nakamoga (Uganda), Maureen Okura (Uganda) 11: 00 AM: Resty Nalutaaya (Uganda), Petra Nalwoga (Uganda), Samalie Naikomba (Uganda)

2018 Castle Lite Uganda Ladies Open programme: