Murushid Jjuuko has finally ended his ‘leave’ and returned to Simba SC.

The Uganda Cranes defender went AWOL at the reigning Tanzania Premier League champions since April, missing the last parts of the season, the CECAFA Kagame Cup and the club’s pre-season.

During the window, he was linked with a move to South Africa’s SuperSport United which never materialised and also came close to joining Vipers.

However, both deals never happened as the Msimbazi were not willing to let him go since he is still contracted to the club.

“He is back at Simba,” a close source to the player told Kawowo Sports. “I think the two parties have finally agreed to end an impasse that has kept him away,” added a source that preferred anonymity.

Jjuuko featured in the Cranes goalless draw with Tanzania last weekend.