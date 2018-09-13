Nsereko draws several lessons after CRC success

Courtesy

Godfrey Nsereko joined the champions club after securing the 2018 Clubman Rally Championship (CRC) title during last weekend’s Kabalega Rally in Hoima.

Co-driven by John Musisi, Nsereko was the only finisher in the CRC category collecting maximum points to seal the title with 97 points; 45 points more than rival Brian Kabenge.

“We are happy to have won and sealed the championship with two CRC events to spare. It’s worth a celebration,” said Nsereko.

Nsereko; a former co-driver before only recently switched to competitive driving. His debut as a driver came at this year’s season opener; Mbarara Rally which he won in the Toyota RunX.

“Starting the championship as underdogs was not easy especially with competition from more powerful and fast cars.

“We started the title chase humbly. After the season opener victory, we started believing that it was actually possible to take on the championship,” said Nsereko.

Courtesy

However, his title chase was filled with highs and lows.

“The competition has not been smooth all the way. The RunX has at times misbehaved with heating issues, catching fire in Jinja and more overheating during pearl.

“We only got the best out of it in Masaka and the just concluded Hoima Rally,” he said.

Having sealed CRC title, Nsereko is looking forward to a tighter challenge in Two-Wheel Drive class.

“We will continue improving our driving art and the car so that we can ably challenge among the top creme.

“We want to maintain the same car next season with some improved competition parts like shocks and other things.

“We aim to win the 2019 2WD championship and finish among top ten overall on NRC,” he asserted.

Courtesy

Nsereko has sealed the title with three CRC event victories.

Hoima Rally will make his main highlight of his rally career. It is the same event in which he made his debut as a co-driver in 2017 as well as claim the CRC title this year.