Okello stars as KCCA humbles Mbarara City in pre-season friendly

Pre-season friendly match:

KCCA 3-1 Mbarara City

KAWOWO SPORTS | Aisha Nakato

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club’s 3-1 pre-season victory against Mbarara City was an Allan Okello show.

Okello scored a brace, a goal coming in either half to supplement on Patrick Henry Kaddu’s first half opener as the “Kasasiro lads” ran rout over the visiting “Ankole Lions” on a moist Lugogo astro turf following the afternoon downpour in Kampala and the surrounding areas.

The left footed teenager, also a member for the Uganda U-20 national team was a complete thorn in the flesh of the opposition, with customary wall passes, dribbles and occasional shots on target.

Whereas KCCA completely dominated the opening stanza of the game with midfielders Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Steven Sserwadda and Abubakar Gift Ali commanding the orchestra in a crowded department that Mbarara City fielded two holding midfielders Sam Kansiime and Pitis Barenge as well as the dancing Uganda U-20 star player Ivan Eyam.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

South Sudanese goal scoring import Makweuth Wol, a former student at Citizens High School in Mbarara was culprit of two missed golden goal scoring opportunities from close range.

On the first incidence, the towering center forward missed contact with prodigal son Paul Mucureezi’s teasing free-kick delivered from the left side of the playing field.

Then he missed tapping in a low ball supplied by the ever fresh Eyam.

Mbarara City managed to find a consolation in the second stanza of the fairly attended match through new signing Jude Ssemugabi.

Both sides managed to call a couple of changes in a game would entry fee was as free as oxygen in open space.

The essence of this friendly match was to grant playing time to either team’s players as a basis of preparation for the 2018/19 season.

To Mbarara City FC head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, the key objective of organizing this friendly duel was achieved;

We managed to play a competitive game against an organized side as KCCA. As a team, we have seen where there is need to improve. We need as many as these matches.

Meanwhile, Mbarara City FC is set to conduct the official new players’ unveiling ceremony on Friday in Mbarara.

KCCA will play Jinja side BUL on Thursday before engaging in the annual Phillip Omondi invitational tournament against Kamuli Park / Wakiso Giants and Nyamityobora on Friday and Saturday respectively.

2018 Phillip Omondi Invitational Tournament Fixtures:

Day One (Friday, 14th September):

Proline Vs Nyamityobora – 12 PM

KCCA Vs Kamuli Park / Wakiso Giants – 3PM

Day Two (Saturday, 15th September):

Kamuli Park / Proline Vs Proline – 2PM

KCCA Vs Nyamityobora – 4PM

All Matches at Star Times Stadium, Lugogo