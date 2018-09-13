© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Vipers SC have opted to keep Frank Tumwesigye aka Zaga instead of an earlier proposed loan deal to Police FC.

Zaga has found playing time hard to come at the league champions despite his enormous potential and there was hope Police FC could offer that in plenty.

However, the club has rescinded the decision and the U-20 international will have to stay at Kitende and fight for a place in Martin Espinoza team.

Reliable sources indicate the decision to keep the attacking midfielder was mainly a result of Milton Karisa leaving the club.

“After Karisa departure, I think the technical team saw it imperative to keep Zaga,” a source revealed.

Zaga returned to Vipers’ training this week although he didn’t feature in the draw between the Cops and Venoms at Kisubi on Wednesday.