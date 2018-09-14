Babirye takes one stroke lead to the final round | 2018 Uganda Ladies Open

2018 Castle Lite Ladies Open Championship:

Leader after 36 holes:

Martha Babirye (Uganda) – 76, 76 – 152 Gross

Joint Runners up:

Irene Nakalembe ( Uganda ) – 77, 76 – 153 Gross

Hawa Wanyeche 78, 75 – 153 Gross

There are only 18 holes that await the final crop of lady golfers at the 68th Uganda Lady Golfers at the par 71 Entebbe Golf Club.

It remains a close contest between the leading pack that has day one leader, Martha Babirye (76 gross), day two top performer Neema Olomi (74 gross), 2017 runners up Irene Nakalembe, three time winner Angel Eaton and the others.

Babirye takes a one stroke lead coming to the final day of action having score 5 over par over two rounds, a stroke ahead of the duo of Irene Nakalembe and Tanzania’s Hawa Wanyeche.

Neema Olomi chases for two strokes with a total gross of 154 as defending champion Angel Howard Eaton continues to find a footing with the same score of 156 gross, same as Kenyan Mwongeli Nzioka.

“I am determined to win this championship. In fact, it would have been a wider margin but I double boggied the last hole when I landed in a sand bunker” Babirye, also a national team player fresh from the All Africa Golf Challenge championship stated.

In the longest drive contest, Indian born player Shebani Bhaskar smiled to victory.

The 3 day tournament is sponsored by Castle Lite Uganda with other co-sponsors as Ernst and Young, CBA Uganda, Nation Media group, Barclays Bank, AAR Medical services, Britam Insurance.

The men join the frey in the subsidiary group on Saturday before the final prize giving ceremony will crown the ladies open later in the night.

After the ladies open, focus and attention will switch to the 77th Uganda Amateurs Golf Championship, still at the Entebbe Golf Club fairways and greens.

The climax shall be professionals vying for $ 50,000 (at least Shs 185M).

2018 Castle Lite Uganda Ladies Open Leader board after 36 holes: