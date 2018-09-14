Botswana top pro golfer confirms entry for 2018 Uganda Open

2018 Uganda Pro Open:

Pro Arm: 24 th September

24 September Official practice : 25 th September

: 25 September Competition days: 26th – 29th September

*At Entebbe Golf Club

Botswana top professional golfer Walter Seokemong has confirmed entry for the prestigious 2018 Castle Lite Uganda Professional golf open championship at the lake side Entebbe Golf Club course.

The Orapa Golf Club member is among the several foreign based golfers who will tee off on 26th September 2018 in the four day’s championship.

“I have been training well and I am coming for the Uganda Pro Open. I expect to challenge for the prize money” Seokemong disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

The total professional kitty for the paid ranks is $50,000 (about Shs 185M) courtesy of the sponsors, Nile Breweries Limited under the brand, Castle Lite Lager.

Other foreign based professionals from Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Zimbabwe and Zambia are also expected.

Lusaka Golf Club professional Sydney Wemba is one of the Zambians expected.

Collin Musonda is the other member from Lusaka Golf Club whilst John Dayne Moore is a member at Nkana Golf Club.

A number of professionals attached to Royal Harare Golf Club are; Yousuf Musa Akil, Rauf Kayyam Mandhu, Charamba Tongoona TC, Ryan Cairns and Mohammed Mandhu.

Farayi Chitengwa is from Wingate Golf Course while Kelapile Alpheus is a member at Leopard Park.

Kempton Park professional, Irvin Mazibuko and Bulawayo Golf Club pro, Brian Gondo are also coming.

Meanwhile, more than 40 Ugandan professionals have all also confirmed their participation.

US Based professional, Willy Deus Kitata, a member of Jupiter Country and Golf Club in Florida will also play.

Zimbabwe based Portuguese Professional golfer Stephen Ferreira, a member of Borrowdale Brooke Golf club won the 2017 Uganda Pro Open at the Uganda Golf Club in Kampala with a 7 under total score of 281 gross over 72 holes played in 4 days to lead by 3 strokes over the 4 time open champion Dismas Ndiza from Kenya.

