Bronze category golfers join the frey at 2018 Uganda Ladies Open

2018 Castle Lite Uganda Ladies Open programme:

Official practice round and tee off – 12th September

– 12th September Ladies Silver – 13-15th September

– 13-15th September Ladies Bronze – 14-15th September

– 14-15th September Nearest to the Pin Shootout – 13th September

– 13th September Longest Drive Competition – 14th September

– 14th September Ladies Open Subsidiary (Men) – 15th September

– 15th September Official Prize Giving ceremony: 15th September

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The 2018 Castle Lite Uganda Ladies Golf Open championship swung into day two on Friday morning at the lake side Par 71 Entebbe Golf Course.

A day after the gross lady golfers teed off on Thursday, focus continues with their second day at office as well as the bronze category.

On day one, 39 golfers in the gross event teed off with Uganda Golf Club’s Martha Babirye taking the day one leadership bragging rights.

On Friday, the bronze catergory event will tee off for their 36 holes action. On the same day, the longest drive contest will be held on hole 18.

Earlier, Regina Namata won the nearest to the pin contest as Tanzania’s Ayne Magombe was runner up.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The gross players will play 54 holes, the bronze (36 holes) and the subsidiary event (men) will take to the course on Saturday morning for 18 holes.

The official prize giving ceremony will take place on Saturday evening.

The Uganda Ladies Open championship was won by Tanzanian Angel Eaton in 2017.

Eaton was 8 – over par on day one, with a score of 79 gross on day one of the 2018 open, chasing three strokes off the day one leader, Babirye.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

