Bronze category golfers join the frey at 2018 Uganda Ladies Open

2018 Castle Lite Uganda Ladies Open programme:
- Official practice round and tee off – 12th September
- Ladies Silver – 13-15th September
- Ladies Bronze – 14-15th September
- Nearest to the Pin Shootout – 13th September
- Longest Drive Competition – 14th September
- Ladies Open Subsidiary (Men) – 15th September
- Official Prize Giving ceremony: 15th September
The 2018 Castle Lite Uganda Ladies Golf Open championship swung into day two on Friday morning at the lake side Par 71 Entebbe Golf Course.
A day after the gross lady golfers teed off on Thursday, focus continues with their second day at office as well as the bronze category.
On day one, 39 golfers in the gross event teed off with Uganda Golf Club’s Martha Babirye taking the day one leadership bragging rights.
On Friday, the bronze catergory event will tee off for their 36 holes action. On the same day, the longest drive contest will be held on hole 18.
Earlier, Regina Namata won the nearest to the pin contest as Tanzania’s Ayne Magombe was runner up.
The gross players will play 54 holes, the bronze (36 holes) and the subsidiary event (men) will take to the course on Saturday morning for 18 holes.
The official prize giving ceremony will take place on Saturday evening.
The Uganda Ladies Open championship was won by Tanzanian Angel Eaton in 2017.
Eaton was 8 – over par on day one, with a score of 79 gross on day one of the 2018 open, chasing three strokes off the day one leader, Babirye.
Day 2 Order of Tee-off:
- 8:00 AM: Pamela Tumusiime, Lillian Koowe, Cathy Kwagala
- 8:10 AM: Milly Namboze, Nelisiwe Bologna (Sweden), Carol Amayo
- 8:20 AM: Farhana Margach, Agnes Amayo, Amimo Anabwani
- 8:30 AM: Caroline Namutebi, Dorren Korabo, Janet Kabayonga
- 8:40 AM: Godlive Nayebare, Lillian Kikira, Gabriella Nabitaka
- 8:50 AM: Jovia Tugume, Maureen Nasimolo, Rebecca Muwanguzi
- 9:20 AM: Ruth Mugisha, Lucy Muhingo (Kenya), Josephine Babirye
- 9:30 AM: Phoebe Chandiru, Jill Pinda Birungi, Connie Mukuru
- 9:40 AM: Safari Zawadi, Assa Nambogwe, Hasifah Karungi
- 10:00 AM: Agnes Namutebi, Aida Khamis, Dlamini Nokuthula (Swaziland)
- 10:10 AM: Joan Kyatuka, Jackie Kamunyu, Robinah Angom
- 10:20 AM: Lusia Alinda, Maureen Okura, Nkya Lina (Tanzania)
- 10:30 AM: Bridget Nakamoga, Catherine Pavie, Mackline Nyiransenga
- 10:40 AM: Patricia Mbabazi, Resty Nalutaaya, Julia Nampewo
- 10:50 AM: Sheila Kesiime, Regina Namata, Bhaskar Shebani (India)
- 11:00 AM: Edrae Kagombe, Katy Kabenge, Evarlyne Asiimwe
- 11:10 AM: Eva Magala, Neema Olomi (Tanzania), Jeninah Nasimolo
- 11:20 AM: Vicky Elias (Tanzania), Petra Nalwoga, Angel Eaton (Tanzania)
- 11:30 AM: Hawa Wanyeche (Tanzania), Mwongeli Nzioka (Kenya), Gloria Mbaguta
- 11:40 AM: Irene Nakalembe, Ayne Magombe (Tanzania), Martha Babirye
- 12:00 PM: Monica Ntege, Bridget Basiima, Peace Kabasweka