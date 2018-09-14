Cricket Cranes fall to KwaZulu-Natal Coastal at Africa T20 Cup

KwaZulu-Natal 163/5 in 20 Overs beat Uganda 143/8 by 20 runs.

Uganda Cricket Cranes fell to KwaZulu-Natal Coastal in their first ever Africa T20 Cup game on Friday, failing to chase 164.

Roger Mukasa won the toss at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg and put KwaZulu-Natal to the bat. The South Africa side knocked a moderate 163, losing five wickets in the process.

Marques Ackerman starred with the bat, knocking 73 off 44. He was ably supported by Senuran Muthusamy (25), Andile Phehlukwayo (24), Blayde Capell (18) and skipper Khalipha Cele (16).

Charles Waiswa 2/31 in four overs was Uganda’s pick of bowlers. Bilal Hassun (1/25), Dinesh Nakran (1/22) and Deus Muhumuza (1/28) picked the other wickets for Cricket Cranes.

Playing his second T20 tournament for Uganda after the World Cup Africa B Qualifiers in Rwanda, Riazat Ali Shah had a bowling over to forget, as Ackerman knocked 22 off Riazat’s deliveries in the 15th over.

In the chase, Mukasa opened along side youngster Zephania Arinaitwe, with their partnership steering Uganda to 58 before the captain was bowled.

It was not long before Arinaitwe followed, as the youngster hit a short delivery right back to Senuran Muthusamy. From that point, Cricket Cranes never had a stable partnership falling short in the chase by 20 runs.

Arinaitwe 35(20), Mukasa 24(21) and Brian Masaba 20(29) were Uganda’s notable contributors.

Cricket Cranes return to action this afternoon against KwaZulu-Natal Inland at the Varsity Oval.