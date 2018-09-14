Four more partners join Express sponsorship bandwagon

With sanity fast returning to Express Football Club under the stewardship of new chairperson Kiryowa “K.K” Kiwanuka, more partners and sponsors have openly showed the urge and willingness to join the 1957 founded club.

The Red Eagles have already lured Equity Bank, the official technological partners who offered Shs 100M for a season.

Coming on board as well is a beer partner – Uganda Breweries Limited, Buganda Land Board as well as two events organizing companies – Dash Events and Balam group.

The four partners were officially unveiled to the media during a fans’ interactive forum at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium on Friday with the new chairman as well as the members of his working management team.

Addressing the fans who expressed happiness through their passionate chants and songs, Kiwanuka lauded the new partners for choosing to work with Express and he also called upon the fans for total discipline.

“I wish to thank these partners on board. We are just one month into office and these are the fruits. I urge the fans to remain disciplined, the technical team and players do their work” Kiwanuka noted.

At the same event, fans freely exchanged ideas and many of their queries raised were answered by the in-coming chairman who replaced Hassan Bulwadda.

The club also launched an anti-hooliganism campaign code named “Mukwano Gwa Bangi Ndibba Yokka” intended to wreck the vice of hooliganism associated with the club for many years now.

Kiwanuka introduced the members on his advisory board which has a number of committees ranging from strategy and risk, finance, marketing and communication, human resource as well as legal.

Sam Ssejjaaka, Mark Ssali, William Nkemba, Francis Bbule, Bernard Owundo, Katamba are some of the other members who graced the event.

Legendary Express FC President Vincent Bbaale Mugeera and loyal fan Ssenseko Kulubya also attended the event.

Meanwhile, the official 2018/19 club squad was also officially unveiled before the media with Julius Ntambi named as the team captain.

During the same event, the Express chairman hinted of a loyal fan who donated Shs 50M in cash to the club.

Next week, the club will unveil an official shirt sponsor on a date and venue that will be confirmed.

Fans were treated to feasting and wining moment as the event climaxed.