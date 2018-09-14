KCCA 2-0 Wakiso Giants

Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Patrick Kaddu scored a goal in each half as KCCA won 2-0 against Wakiso Giants / Kamuli Park in the Phillip Omondi Invitational Tournament.

The centre forward broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute before he doubled the lead in the 71st minute.

The hosts started well seeking for an early strike but Wakiso Giants defence led by Hassan Wasswa Dazo stood still.

However, a mistake by Abdul Karim Kasule saw them lose possession on the left and Herbert Achai played a through ball to Kaddu who poked home.

There was drama in the 38th minute when referee Ronald Kirangwa ended the game for half time before he was advised to continue play by fourth official George Nkurunziza and the match commissioner Mawanda.

KCCA started the second half better and pushed for the second but had to wait till the 71st minute to double the lead with a well headed ball into the net by Patrick Kaddu.

Stand in Wakiso Giants coach Andy Lule had made changes with experienced Steven Bengo and Geoffrey Luutu for Muwadda Kateregga and Ali Magomu while Isaac Ntege had replaced Abdul Karim Kasule.

Mike Mutebi had also made changes with Nicholas Kasozi for Ibrahim Sadam Juma.

Gerald Kirya, Sadat Anaku and Musa Esenu had also come for the host side.

The win puts KCCA on top of the standings on match day one with 5 points, Proline follow with four while Nyamityobora and Wakiso Giants are 3rd and 4th respectively.