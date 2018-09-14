Friday September 14, 2018

KCCA Vs Kamuli Park/Wakiso Giants – StarTimes stadium, Lugogo 3pm

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

Hosts KCCA will be eager to start on a good note when they take on Fufa Big League side Kamuli Park / Wakiso Giants in their first game of the Phillip Omondi Invitational Tournament.

Mike Mutebi’s charges have not won the competition on the two editions organised and thus target the crown.

“We want to win it,” said Mike Mutebi. “But we are facing equally good teams and we respect that,” he added.

Mutebi is expected to field his A team for the game against a side they drew with 1-1 in a friendly match earlier in the season.

I do not have a first or second team. The players that I have are almost at a similar level with the only difference being the level of experience.

Ali Kiggundu, one of the assistant coaches at Wakiso feels the tournament will help them a lot in gauging the team so far.

We’re a new team with new players so we will be trying out the different combinations and checking the progress of the players’ fitness using this tournament.

Former KCCA players Hassan Wasswa Dazo, Fahad Kawooya and Steven Bengo will face their former bosses.