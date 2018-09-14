KIU Titans have second go at champions City Oilers

Friday, September 14

KIU Titans vs. City Oilers – 9:00 pm

Power vs. JKL Dolphins – 7:30 pm

UCU Lady Canons vs. KCCA Leopards – 5:30 pm

KIU Titans will have another go at five-time champions City Oilers when they face off in the first game of the National Basketball League playoff semifinals.

Titans lost to last season’s finals 4-0 to Oilers early this year and the Kansanga based side will be looking to make amends against a side that has dominated the game for half a decade.

“I would rather focus on KIU and how we play which is what we do every day at practice. We just have to stay ready for every game as they come,” head coach Brian Wathum says.

Both sides swept through their quarter final series with Titans dispatching UCU Canons and Oilers beating Sharing Youths.

The battle between the two best set offense playing teams in the league will be inside out. In Chris Omanye, KIU Titans has a guard who can finish at the basket and pull up for a three while Jimmy Enabu does the same for Oilers, probably even better.

Sudi Ulanga and Denis Balungu are the key shooters for KIU and could have a few looks from distance. Ben Komakech and Tony Drileba offer the same for City Oilers.

However, the key player for KIU Titans could be Michael Bwanga who has been arguably the best guard in the league this season. His control of the ball and direction of traffic has been unmatched.

Oilers front court of James Okello, Landry Ndikumana and Stephen Omony will give Ethienne Kazungu, Joseph Chuma and Sam Agutu a lot to ponder about on the defensive end.

Kazungu did not show up during last season’s finals and Wathum will expected his forward to offer more against Landry Ndikumana and James Okello.

The contribution of the bench for both sides could also go a long in deciding how the series fare.

Meanwhile, JKL Dolphins will take on Power in game one of their series, and UCU Lady Canons will battle KCCA Leopards in the women’s semifinal.

Regular Season Results