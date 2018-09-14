Power 64-57 JKL Dolphins

Tsaubah Stone

National Basketball League contenders Power got off to a winning start in the best-of-five playoff semifinals.

The five-time champions came from down to defeat JKL Dolphins 64-57 on Friday night at Lugogo Indoor Stadium to take the lead in series.

Like the early game that was called off on Wednesday, JKL had a good start to the game – winning the opening quarter 20-17. Sam Obol’s charges pressed on through the second quarter to take a 33-27 lead in the locker rooms.

However, Power started to take control of the game after the long break with several break outs off Dolphins turnovers and bad shots. The 2011 champions scored 18 points and limited JKL to only 9 in the third quarter to overturn the deficit.

Leading 45-42 going into the last quarter, Power were helped by Ivan Lumanyika’s inability to move and Brian Namake fouling out. They only had a small problem of Makala Libe to deal with and a 19-15 fourth quarter earned Power a scrappy but important win.

Joseph Ikong scored team high 18 points and picked 7 rebounds. Stephen Wundi added 13 points and Juma Anin contributed 11 points off the bench.

Libe Makala scored game high 25 points for JKL, Namake and Jude Ochen contributed 11 and 9 points respectively.

Game 2 of the series will be played on Sunday, September 16 at Lugogo.