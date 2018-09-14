Friday September 14, 2018

Proline Vs Nyamityobora – StarTimes stadium, Lugogo 12pm

KAWOWO SPORTS

Two time winners Proline begin the defence of the KCCA organised invitational Tournament with a tie against Nyamityobora.

The two sides get the two days gala underway at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo on Friday afternoon and both coaches have spoken with confidence.

“Off the pitch, we maybe cats but on the pitch, we shall be leopards,” said Shafik Bisaso, the Proline tactician who admits pressure to defend the crown his side have won twice in as many editions.

“In football, there is always pressure and it’s no different. We shall go in with a target to defend the crown.

Juma Ssekiziyivu, one of the coaches at the Mbarara based side also spoke with confidence.

“Expect better than what you saw in the Super 8 when we lost to KCCA badly,” he told the media. “The boys are ready for the game and will do all to perform well.

The defending champions will look to Joseph Mandela, Mustafa Mujjuzi and Bright Anukani among others while Nyamityobora hope Moses Ndaula, Joseph Kisakye and Komakech are in fine form.