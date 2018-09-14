UCU Lady Canons take first stride in unusual semifinal clash with KCCA Leopards

UCU Lady Canons 81-53 KCCA Leopards

UCU Lady Canons and KCCA Leopards are for the first time facing off in the National Basketball League playoff semifinals.

The women’s division giants have been meeting only in the finals with Lady Canons being the dominant side, winning five of the last seven finals series.

And it was the university side that took the first step in the unusual semifinal meet, dominantly winning the opening game of the five-game spread 81-53 on Friday at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Lady Canons broke out to a 23-5 first quarter with Sarah Ageno (18 points & 14 rebounds) and Zainah Lokwameri (14 points) setting the pace, and there was no way back for Leopards who were beaten for pace.

Lady Canons locked the interior and Leopards were forced out of the stripe, settling for tough low percentage shots from distance, most of which were taken by Judith Nansobya who shot 4-for-19 from 3 and 6-of-27 overall for team high 16 points.

Vilma Achieng came to life in the second half. The UCU center scored 15 points and picked game high 17 rebounds. Brenda Katanga contributed 12 points.