Veteran midfielder Ochan agrees deal with Kyetume Football Club

Experienced midfielder Patrick Ochan has agreed terms with FUFA Big League outfit, Kyetume Football Club.

Ochan, who previously played at Standard High School Zana, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club, Democratic Republic of Congo’s TP Mazembe and lately La Passe joins the big spenders on one year deal.

Kyetume is based in Mukono and they are coached by former Uganda Cranes striker Alex Musongola Alex.

He becomes the latest player to join the club alongside right winger Vincent Kayizzi Walugembe, Robert Ssentongo, Godfrey Buni, Ibrahim Kazindula, Phillip Ssempiira, Mark Bamukyaaye, Shaka Ssozi, Paul Peter Ssempagama, Emmanuel Obitre.

The new crop of players join other experienced players as left winger Elukana Nkugwa and calm defender Azizi Mubiru.

The club is also reportedly in talks with holding midfielder Jimmy “Kachanga” Kakooza.

Kakooza is also a former Uganda Cranes players who also featured at Baza Holdings, KCCA and lately Bright Stars Football Clubs.

Kyetume nearly got promoted to the top flight last season.

They are placed in the Elgon Group alongside Kataka, Jinja Municipal Council Hippos, Kataka, Masavu, UPDF FC, Doves All Stars, newly promoted Nebbi Central, Amuka Bright Stars, Kamuli Park (Wakiso Giants) and Soroti based Light Secondary School.