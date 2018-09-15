It’s too close to call ahead of the last 18 holes at 2018 Uganda Ladies Open

2018 Castle Lite Ladies Open Championship:

Leader after 36 holes:

Martha Babirye (Uganda) – 76, 76 – 152 Gross

Joint Runners up:

Irene Nakalembe (Uganda) – 77, 76 – 153 Gross

Hawa Wanyeche 78, 75 – 153 Gross

“Champions are ex-losers who refused to quit” goes an old school adage.

In line with the aforementioned famous English saying, the level of competition at the on-going 2018 Castle lite Uganda Ladies Open championship spells the same scenario.

Any of the top ranked players in the leader-board after 36 holes of action over two days can smile away with the final prize after completing the 54 holes in three days.

Apart from Tanzania top amateur lady player Angel Howard Eaton who won the ladies open thrice, the rest of the crop are seeking their maiden championship success.

“The race is still open. I will play calmly on the final round of the game on Saturday.” Irene Nakalembe, who is trailing the leader by a stroke disclosed.

Leader Martha Babirye is unfazed by the pressure that comes with leading;

“I will play a cautious game. I am not worried about the pressure and gallery following us. I am determined to win against all the odds” Babirye assured.

Tanzanians Hawa Wanyeche, Neema Olomi, Ayne Magombe, Vicky Elias and Angel Eaton all have chances of winning.

Kenya’s ambassador Mwongeli Nzioka, Uganda Golf Ladies Union president Eva Magala and Gloria Mbaguta complete the top ten slots and have chances of smiling to the final podium as winners.

Babirye posted the day one best score of 5 -over par 76 as Neema was the best on day two with 3 – over par 74.

The men golfers swung into action on day three (Saturday morning) for the subsidiary event.

The main sponsors of this event are Castle Lite beer, a product from Nile Breweries Limited.

2018 Castle Lite Uganda Ladies Open Leader board after 36 holes: