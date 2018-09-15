KIU Titans slice City Oilers in Game 1 of Playoff semifinals

KIU Titans 83-61 City Oilers

FUBA

KIU Titans played the opening of the National Basketball League playoff semifinal with sheer determination to beat City Oilers 83-61 on Friday night.

Titans who were swept by the Oilers in last season’s finals started the game with superb shooting connecting on 3-of-4 from down town to start the game, taking the opening quarter 24-13.

City Oilers’ responded with better defense in the second quarter and cut the deficit to five points with three minutes to play but Titans restored their double digit lead heading into the halftime break.

KIU Titans hot shooting from distance continued through the second half and won the next two quarters 19-14 and 25-18 as Oilers coaching staff resigned at some point withdrawing Jimmy Enabu, Stephen Omony and Landry Ndikumana.

Denis Balungu was the star man for Titans scoring game-high 21 points and was ably supported Michael Bwanga who managed 15 points while Chris Omanye and Samuel Agutu chipped in with 13 points apiece.

Only Jimmy Enabu (13 points) and Stephen Omony (12 points) reached double figures for City Oilers. Landry Ndikumana scored 9 points and picked 10 rebounds.

The victory was KIU Titans’ third against City Oilers in the season, having beaten the five-time champions 72-57 and 94-79 in the regular season.

The sides face off in Game 2 on Sunday, September 16 at Lugoogo Indoor Arena.