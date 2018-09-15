Lanky goalie Alitho confirmed at URA Football Club

It is official!!!! Goalkeeper -cum- center forward James Alitho will spend the next one and a half years as a player contracted at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE James Alitho in a training session for the national side, Uganda Cranes

“Yes. The two parties (James Alitho and URA Football Club) have agreed upon a one and half years employment contract. We wish the client a splendid time at the club” his trusted representative, Simon Wasswa confirmed the development to Kawowo Sports on Saturday.

Alitho has been a free agent since his employment contract at Vipers expired and opted not to pen the dotted lines once again.

As a growing young boy, Alitho as a utility footballer (comfortable as a goalkeeper and marksman), had a dream, a bold one indeed – to feature for the country’s top tier clubs before venturing outside the county and as well become a permanent figure for the Uganda Cranes.

As feat would dictate Alitho’s transfer from CRO to Vipers precipitated his summon to the national team for a couple of CHAN qualification games and international friendly matches.

James Alitho is also a proven center forward. He has scored 8 goals in the FUFA Drum (Inter provinces) tournament

As his employment contract at Vipers ended after a four year tenure where he was the understudy subject for Isma Watenga, Alitho decided not to renew.

For the past couple of weeks, he has attracted a series of clubs to negotiate a possible move – Vipers Sports Club inclusive.

For the last days, Alitho had also travelled to South Africa with an eminent move to Black Leopards although the deal has been put on hold until January 2019.

“He will be closely monitored by Black Leopards Football Club until January 2019 when he will be required to return” Wasswa speaks of his client’s future prospects.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO James Alitho on duty while at Vipers Sports Club against Maroons

Before finally agreeing to move to URA, Alitho turned down an opportunity to cross over to Police Football Club.

At the tax collectors’ side, he is the direct replacement for the departing Mathias Muwanga who has since moved to Express.

Alitho rejoins with his former goalkeeping coach Stephen Billy Kiggundu who worked with him while at Vipers.

Other URA Signings in the primary window:

He becomes the umpteenth signing for Sam Ssimbwa following the earlier capture of former Masavu goalkeeper Salim Wekiya, gifted left winger Vitalis Tabu (SC Villa Jogoo), striker Joshua Kawadwa (Bright Stars), Yesseri Waibi (Mbarara City), Mathew Tayo Odong (Tusker), Robert Omunuk (Western Stima), Ronald Musana (Proline), goalkeeper Emmanuel Kalyowa (BUL), defender Benjamin Nyakoojo (Masavu) and the returning orthodox winger Robert Mukongottya, on loan from Nyamityobora.

Last season, URA F.C finished 10th with a mere 37 points fetched from the 30 games played.

The 2018/19 season is ear-marked to kick off on 28th September 2018 with all inclusive eight fixtures.