ES Setif (Algeria) 1-0 Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)

Courtesy

Algeria’s ES Setif gained a slim advantage over African champions Wydad Casablanca with a 1-0 first leg quarter final win in the CAF champions League on Saturday.

The hero on the day was Senegalese Isla Daoudi Diomande scorer of the winning goal after just 16 minutes.

Despite playing away, Wydad were considered favourites in the game against a side that lost three matches en route to the last-eight stage.

Their counterparts, Wydad came into the game unbeaten and seeking a decent result to take home for the return leg due in eight days.

Elsewhere, Horoya of Guinea drew goalless with record holders Al Ahly of Egypt.