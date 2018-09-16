Caf Champions League: Slim wins for ES Setif, Esperance

Primeiro de Agosto (Angola) 0-0 TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

Esperance (Tunisia) 2-1 Etoile Du Sahel (Tunisia)

ES Setif (Algeria) 1-0 Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)

Horoya (Guinea) 0-0 Al Ahly (Egypt)

Es Setif and Esperance claimed narrow victories in the first leg of the semi-finals of the Caf Champions League.

On a weekend of little goals, Esperance won the Tunisia encounter 2-1 at Olympic Stadium in Rades while ES Setif edged reigning African champions, Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.

Chamseddine Dhaouadi put Esperance in the lead after only two minutes, Ammar Jemal equalised just before the half-hour and Sameh Derbali snatched the 77th-minute winner.

The two teams renew hostilities next Friday in the return leg in Mediterranean resort Sousse.

In Algers, ES Setif was scored by Senegalese born Isla Daoudi Diomande to leave them with an advantage ahead of the return leg.

Elsewhere, the match between Primeiro Agosto of Angola and TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo, ended 0-0 in Luanda and the same score line was registered in Conakry where Horoya played record winners Al Ahly.

The return legs to determine the semi-finalists will be played over the next weekend.