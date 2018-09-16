JKL Lady Dolphins take control of series with Game 2 win

A1 Challenge 66-74 JKL Lady Dolphins

Jamila Nansikombi

JKL Lady Dolphins are on the verge of making their maiden appearance in the National Basketball League playoff finals.

Unlike the opening game of the five-game series, A1 Challenge troubled Lady Dolphins for bigger parts of the game but dug a hole too deep to get out in the second quarter.

Lady Dolphins – who dominated Game 1 last Wednesday – started strong but A1 was up for the challenge, falling short by just 3 points (21-18) in the opening ten minutes of Game 2.

However, Lady Dolphins turned up the heat in the second quarter, limiting A1 to 7 points as they went for 19, and led 40-25.

A1 Challenge fought back after the break inspired bu Florence Nanyonga and Rachael Muwanguzi who scored 6 and 5 points respectively in the third quarter that A1 won 20-11.

Georgia Adhiambo, Stellah Nanfuka and Elizabeth Akol are on the verge of exiting the playoffs

Flavia Oketcho opened the fourth quarter from downtown for JKL but Stella Nikuze responded with back-to-back triples to pull A1 within 4 points. For nearly four minutes, the two sides matched shot for shot and A1 cut the deficit to 2 points on Nanyonga’s lay-up with 4:58.

Stella Oyella – who scored 11 of her game high 25 points in the fourth quarter – then took charge of the interior for Lady Dolphins as A1’s offense froze.

Jamila Nansikombi (20 points) and Hope Akello (11 points) were the other Lady Dolphins to score in double figures. Oyello also picked game high 15 rebounds.

Nikuze scored team high 20 points for A1 Challenge in a losing effort. Nayongo and Elizabeth Akol contributed 13 and 10 points respectively.

Game 3 of the series will be played on Wednesday at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.