Final Day Results

KCCA 2-1 Nyamityobora

Wakiso Giants 1-0 Proline

KCCA won the final day game against Nyamityobora 2-1 to clinch their first ever Phillip Omondi Invitational Tournament crown.

Allan Kyambadde and Sadat Anaku scored the goals for the Yellow Lads in the first half before Nyamityobora pulled one back through Joseph Akwandanaho.

Earlier on a sunny afternoon, Wakiso Giants had edged then holders Proline 1-0 thanks to a good strike by Ernest Luboobi Daff.

With KCCA winning 2-0 on match day one against Fufa Big League side, Wakiso Giants / Kamuli Park, they finish top of the four team standings with 10 points.

Proline, 1-0 winners over Nyamityobora on day one, as well as Wakiso Giants finished on four points while Nyamityobora finished at the base with one point.

The winners walked home with a trophy and prize money worth Ugx. 1 million.

Patrick Kaddu and Timothy Awany won individual awards as the Top Scorer and Most Valuable Player respectively.