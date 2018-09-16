Red Army wholesomely embrace Express seasonal card

The Equity – Express card costs Shs 50,000 and guarantees the owner free access to all the home matches for the entire 2018/19 season .

The fraternity of Express Football Club has wholesomely embraced the idea of the seasonal ticket philosophy code named “The Equity – Express card”.

Express FC fans across the country have started registering for the card that will cost as low as Shs 50,000.

On Friday, during the Express Executive – fans interaction, several Express FC fans registered for the card that will guarantee anyone access to all the 15 home matches at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium in the entire season.

Express FC Chairman Kiryowa Kiwanuka registers for the Equity – Express card





The card was officially unveiled over a month ago when Equity Bank announced a Shs 100M to the club for a period of one season, with an option of extension depending on how the response is.

Phillip Otim, the representative from Equity Bank calls upon more Express fans to register for the card before the league kicks off on 28th September 2018.

Express FC chairman Kiryowa Kiwanuka registers for the seasonal card

“We are so much glad to be associated with Express Football Club. The fans wherever they are should register for the Equity – Express card which will give them access to all the home matches” Otim noted.

Club chairman Kiryowa “K.K” Kiwanuka lauded Equity Bank as the technological partner for the fans’ darling club. He called upon more fans to embrace the Equity – Express card as the club surges forward to go digital.

“We are in a digital era. Express Football Club is also going digital. We are transforming everything at the club in a digital format and minimizing use of cash for easy accountability of funds. I therefore urge the Red Army across the country to embrace the card” Kiwanuka called.

Meanwhile, fans openly posed questions about the different issues at the club concerning the status of the club land at Kanyanya, club jersey, the conduct of their CEO (Hamza Jjunju), VIP seasonal tickets, the players signed among others.

L-R: Kiryowa Kiwanuka, Tonny Odur, Julius Ntambi, Michael Birungi and Equity Bank’s Phillip Otim

Kiwanuka optimally utilized the plat form to introduce the members of his working advisory board to the fans as well as outline the expectations at the club.

At the same time, the club also launched an anti hooliganism campaign tagged “Mukwano Gwa Bangi Ndibba yokka” that preaches anti-hooliganism in a bid to maintain the working partners that the club has already secured as well as attract new fans on board.

Besides Equity Bank, the club has also lured Uganda Breweries Limited, Buganda Land Board, Balam Sounds and Dash Events.

Relatedly, the 25 man squad for the season was also introduced to the fans at Wankulukuku Stadium.

Express players join Phillip Otim and Express chairman Kiryowa Kiwanuka (right) during the launch of the Equity – Express card at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium