Tanzanian golfer Neema clinches the 2018 Uganda Ladies Open

2018 Castle Lite Ladies Open Championship:

Overall winner:

Neema Olomi (Tanzania) – 80, 74, 75 (229 Gross) – In 54 Holes

Tanzanian lady golfer Neema Olomi is the champion of the 68th Castle Lite Uganda Ladies Championship after toppling a strong field at the lake side par 71 Entebbe Golf Club course.

The handicap 5 golfer recovered from a dismissal slow start on day one when she played 9 over par 80 to win the most coveted ladies top prize in the Uganda golfing fraternity.

“The victory comes as a surprise. After playing badly on day one, I did not expect to win. But again, after scoring 74 on the second day, there was hope coming to final18 holes. I am so happy” she attested to the eagerly awaiting media at the 18th hole, moments after the winning putt.

The turning point for Neema was the eye catching albatross shot on hole number 15 on day two that she recorded three -over 74, the best score in the entire tourney.

Winning caddie John Walusimbi who operates at Entebbe Golf Club attributed her client’s success to self-belief;

“She had the belief. She did not lose hope after the poor scores on day one. Besides, the team chemistry between me and her paid off. We are so excited for this victory” an excited Walusimbi confessed.

Martha Babirye, leader on the opening two rounds settled for second place after finishing with 231 in three rounds, two strokes off the leader.

Home bred golfer Irene Nakalembe took third place with 233 whilst defending champion Angel Howard Eaton further faded with 234, finishing fourth overall.

Gloria Mbaguta finished fifth with 236 after posting 77, 85, 74 gross.

Neema becomes the second Tanzanian to win the Uganda Ladies Open after Eaton.

The ladies open will be followed by the 77th Uganda Amateurs Golf Championship which tees off next Wednesday with 74 holes action.

Ronald Rugumayo, who has since turned pro won the amateurs championship last year.

Cast of winners

2018: Neema Olomi (Tanzania)

Neema Olomi (Tanzania) 2017 : Angel Eaton (Tanzania)

: Angel Eaton (Tanzania) 2016: Flavia Namakula (Uganda)

Flavia Namakula (Uganda) 2015: Flavia Namakula (Uganda)

Flavia Namakula (Uganda) 2014 : Flavia Namakula (Uganda)

: Flavia Namakula (Uganda) 2013: Angel Eaton (Tanzania)

Angel Eaton (Tanzania) 2012: Angel Eaton (Tanzania)

Angel Eaton (Tanzania) 2011 : Flavia Namakula (Uganda)

: Flavia Namakula (Uganda) 2010 : Flavia Namakula (Uganda)

: Flavia Namakula (Uganda) 2009: Jasper Kamukama (Uganda)

Jasper Kamukama (Uganda) 2008 : Melissa Nawa (Zambia)

: Melissa Nawa (Zambia) 2007: Mary Karano (Kenya)