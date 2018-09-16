UCU Lady Canons on the verge of sweeping KCCA Leopards again

KCCA Leopards 78-89 UCU Lady Canons

UCU Lady Canons guard Rhoda Nagitta goes for a basket during Game 2

UCU Lady Canons continued with their dominance over KCCA Leopards in the playoffs as the beat their rivals 89-78 in Game 2 on Sunday afternoon.

Like it was in the opening game of the best-of-five series, Lady Canons got off to a flying start, dominating the opening quarter 21-9.

Sarah Ageno, Rose Akon and Zainah Lokwameri got going early and propelled the university side to victory. The trio scored 17, 22 and 17 points respectively.

Leopards’ slow start haunted them the rest of the game and despite coming to within six points twice in the third quarter, they could overturn the deficit completely in the high scoring game.

Martha Soigi led KCCA’s fight with team high 20 points, Sylvia Nakazibwe added 19 points while Joy Chemtai and Hilda Naigaga chipped in with 18 and 13 points respectively.

Meanwhile, UCU’s point guard Rosine Micomyiza who is attempting more than usual tallied 15 points. Ageno and Akon picked 12 and 10 rebounds respectively.

Game of the series will be played on Tuesday.