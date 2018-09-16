Ugandan born forward Mpiriirwe shines for Hamburg Hurricanes | Germany Kreisliga Division 5

Moses Mpiriirwe in action for Hamburg Hurricanes

Germany Kreisliga 5 Football League:

Sternchanze 0-6 Hamburg Hurricanes

Hamburg Hurricanes 0-0 Croatia

Croatia Poppenbuttel 0-2 Hamburg Hurricanes

Ugandan born center forward Moses Mpiriirwe continues to impress and over perform for his Germany based club, Hamburg Hurricanes in the Germany Kreisliga division 5 league.

In their newly STC team wear designed jersey, the Hurricanes have managed to score 8 goals in the last three matches.

A comprehensive 6-0 victory on the road to Sternchanze also witnessed the Ugandan on target with a brace.

Oscar Antonio Fernandez Pena and usual suspect John Callum Sutch also scored twice apiece.

In the subsequent game, the Hurricanes were held to a goal-less draw by visiting Croatia at their Paddy’s Park fortress before lately overcoming Poppenbuttel 2-0 on the road.

Hamburg Hurricanes

On a personal note, Mpiriirwe has managed to score three goals in the five matches, ironically all the goals have been scored off the bench.

“I am willing to work hard and inspire my team. I thank the rest of my teammates and coaches for the team effort. The new kit too, is a great inspiration to the entire team” Mpiriirwe disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Hamburg Hurricanes return to action against VFL at the Paddy’s Park arena on Sunday, 23rd September 2018 before visiting Hammonia on the last day of September 2018.

Currently, they sit 6th on the 13 team log.

Next Matches: