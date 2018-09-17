First Leg Semi-Finals Results

Rayon Sport (Rwanda) 0-0 Enyimba (Nigeria)

AS Vita (DR Congo) 3-1 RS Berkene (Morocco)

CARA Brazzaville (Congo) 1-2 Raja Casablanca (Morocco)

El Masry (Egypt) 1-0 USM Alger (Algeria)

Rwanda’s Rayon Sport and Nigeria’s Enyimba FC played to a barren stalemate in the first leg of the quarter finals of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Yasin Mugume (white) in action against Marines in the Rwanda league

The two sides will face off in the return leg in a week with a boost for the Rwanda side with return of players previously suspended for indiscipline in the game against USM Algers.

Raja Casablanca also registered the only away victory with a win away to Congo’s CARA 2-1 with Mahmoud Benhalib and Soufiane Rahimi scoring for the Moroccan side while Cabwey Kivutuka scored

CARA’s only goal.

In DR Congo, AS Vita came from behind to beat Morocco’s RS Berkene to win 3-1 at home.

Jean-Marc Makusu scored a brace before Djuma Shabani also got on the score sheet for the hosts to cancel out Mohammed Aziz opener for the visitors.



Al Masry of Egypt edged USM Alger of Algeria 1-0 in Port Said thanks to a 54th-minute goal from Mahmoud Wadi, his first this season.



The teams will face off in the return legs on Sunday next week.