Crested Cranes through to Cosafa Women Championship semis

Zimbabwe 1-2 Uganda

Crested Cranes line-up against Namibia. Only one change was made to the team in the game against Zimbabwe with Hasifa Nassuna (2nd L, back row) starting on the bench.

Uganda Crested Cranes are through to the semifinals of the 2018 Cosafa Women Championship.

To achieve the feat, Crested Cranes beat Zimbabwe 2-1 on Monday afternoon to top Group C with 7 points.

Second half goals from Juliet Nalukenge and Zianah Namuleme were enough to send the guests to the last four of the tournament.

After a goalless first half that had a few chances for both sides with the best falling to Zimbabwe, Uganda’s coach Faridah Bulega called for some changes after the break.

Hasifa Nassuna (L) and Lillian Mutuuzo during the game against Namibia. The two swapped place in the win against Zimbabwe.

Five minutes into the second half Hasifa Nassuna was introduced for Shamirah Nalugya creating some stability in the middle. However, it was Zimbabwe that nearly went ahead with Felistas Muzongondi’s freekick flying just inches above the crossbar with Ruth Aturo beaten.

Juliet Nalukenge came on for Rest Nanziri and it took the Kawempe Muslim forward just seven minutes to put Uganda into the lead. A long ball from Nassuna found Lillian Mutuuzo on the right who dribbled into Zimbabwe’s area before squaring to Nulukenge who had all the time to finish past

Chido Dzingirai.

Mutuuzo was later withdrawn for Norah Alupo, and in the 79th minute the Crested Cranes found the second with Namuleme heading in Nassuna’s corner that Dzingirai failed to deal with.

Aturo made several saves but Zimbabwe found the consolation in the 90th minute with Rutendo Makoregetting at the end of a corner kick.

Shadia Nankya was named player of the match.

Crested Cranes XI: Ruth Atoru (GK), Aisha Namukisa, Grace Aluka, Shadia Nankya, Viola Namuddu, Tracy Jones Akiror (C), Shamirah Nalugya (Hasifa Nassuna), Phiona Nabbumba, Zainah Namuleme, Lillian Mutuuzo (Norah Alupo), Resty Nanziri (Juliet Nalukenge)