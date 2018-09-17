Day one round-up: Uganda, South Africa register heavy wins | 2018 World University Championship

Hosts Uganda and South Africa opened their accounts of the 2018 World University Championship with heavy wins against United States of America (USA) on day one at newly constructed Makerere University Arena.

Action between Uganda and USA teams at Makerere Arena

South Africa and USA took the honors to play the opening game of the tournament under the morning sun-rays.

The Africans led through all the quarters; 30-02, 60-02, 88-04 and 115-02 respectively to claim a dominant win.

USA and South Africa teams greet each other just before their game at Makerere Arena

Day one: South Africa 🇿🇦 has defeated USA 🇺🇸 115-05 in the first game of the 2018 World Netball University Championship.



Up next: Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 vs Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 at 12:00pm



📷 @MakerereU @Wunc2018Kampala #wunc2018kampala #Etuuke @kawowosports pic.twitter.com/MHZpm5ua1J — Edgar Kazibwe (@Edgarkazibwe) September 17, 2018

In the second game of the day, Zimbabwe overcame Sri Lanka 44-31. The first quarter was quite close and former emerged top with just a one point margin (07-06).

Sri Lanka chased the game further, 2nd, 3rd and 4th quarters ending 19-12, 30-23, 44-31 in favour of the South African country.

Day one: Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 overcomes Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 44-31 in the second game of the 2018 World Netball University Championship.



Upnext: Singapore 🇸🇬 vs Kenya 🇰🇪 at 2:00pm



📷 @MakerereU @Wunc2018Kampala #wunc2018kampala #Etuuke @kawowosports pic.twitter.com/5hAPvTITLB — Edgar Kazibwe (@Edgarkazibwe) September 17, 2018

Sinhalese University Netball Players

In the third encounter, Kenya and Singapore had it go down the wire. The thrill and excitement got fans on their feet at several occasions.

The fourth quarter at the very end was so close that it was within one point however the hosts neighbors – Kenya didn’t live to celebrate a victorious end.

Action between Kenya and Singapore in the third game of the day at Makerere Arena

Uganda obliterated USA in the last game of the day, the latter suffering another heavy defeat synonymous with the opener.

The Pearl buoyed by fans and students displayed utter supremacy claiming all the quarters 25-03, 50-09, 78-14 and 102-16. It was the second biggest points margin, unfortunately against USA.

Games resume Tuesday 17th September, with hosts – Uganda opening against arch-rivals Kenya at 10:00am.

South Africa will battle Sri Lanka thereafter at midday before Zimbabwe tussle USA at 2:00pm.

Uganda will return to the fray to face Singapore in the day two’s last action at 4:00pm.