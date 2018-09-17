Defending champions Gomba dumped out of 2018 Airtel Masaza Cup

2018 Airtel Masaza Football:

Quarter finals (Return legs):

Busujju 2-1 Gomba (Aggregate: 2-1)

Gomba (Aggregate: 2-1) Ssingo 0-0 Bulemeezi (Aggregate: 1-0)

Bulemeezi (Aggregate: 1-0) Buwekula 0-1 Mawokota *Match aborted in 45th minute due to heavy rains

(Aggregate: 2-2)

Buddu 1-1 Kyaggwe (Aggregate: 2-1)

A dancer entertains the crowd at Kabulasoke PTC play ground before an Airtel Masaza Cup duel

Surprise packs Busujju are through to the last four stage of the Airtel Masaza Football Tournament at the expense of record winners and the reigning champions, Gomba.

The development followed a 2-1 home win for Busujju during the retun leg of the quarter finals played at Kimuli play ground, off Mityana road on Sunday.

The first leg had ended goal-less at the Kabulasoke PTC play ground in Gomba.

In the other matches, Ssingo and Bulemeezi played to a goal-less stalemate at the Mityana Ssaza play ground.

The result meant that Ssingo qualified with a 1-0 aggregate win since they had defeated Bulemeezi 1-0 at the Kasaana play ground in Luweero during the first leg.

2016 winners Buddu sealed their slot to the semi-finals after a one all draw with visiting Kyaggwe at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

Buddu had won the first leg 1-0 played at the Mukono Bishops play ground, and thus qualified 2-1 on aggregate over the two legs.



It is good that we played a cautious game. We had an early lead from the first leg played in Mukono and this was our advantage that we utilized

Simon Mugerwa, head coach at Buddu disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

The last quarter final between Buweekula and Mawokota ended prematurely with Mawokota leading 1-0 after 45 minutes due to heavy rains in Mubende.

The local organizing committee will pronounce themselves on the final decision of this particular game.

The opening legs of the semi-finals will be played this coming Sunday, 23rd September 2018 before the return legs on 30th September.

Buddu will face Busujju and Ssingo awaits the winners between Buwekula and Mawokota.

Gomba has won the championship a record four times in 2004 during the inaugural edition, 2009, 2014 and last year (2017).

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda bank rolls the tourney.

Previous Winners: