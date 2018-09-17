Express Football Club launches Anti-hooliganism campaign

Express fans

Violence prior to, during and after football games is a major push away factor to partners, prospective sponsors, many fans and the would be new converts alike.

Football clubs, national, continental confederations as well as the world’s football body – Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) all have collectively come up with campaigns denouncing and mitigating stadium violence.

Uganda’s popular club,Express F.C has openly joined this worthy noble cause with a special drive against the anti-hooliganism act.



I was born in Express, Express is a way of life. Express is a type of people. Your way of work shows that you are Express. It is a month now since I became chairman. I am going to show you the people I am going to work with. We want a violent free Express. We want to attract as many fans as possible especially the young ones.

Kiwanuka spoke as he introduced the members of the advisory board.

The six time Uganda Premier League winners launched a drive de-campaigning the dreadful act code named; “Mukwano Gwa Bangi Ndibba yokka” literally translated “Friends of many, football only”.

The protagonist for the campaign is none other than the newly appointed Express FC chairman, Kiryowa “K.K” Kiwanuka.

The campaign was launched at the club’s historic fortress, Muteesa II Wankulukuku stadium before close to 300 fans.



My joy is to have a very successful Express. I will not do anything which will not move the club forward. I will do anything in my powers with the people I work with to make Express successful. Kiryowa Kiwanuka, Express FC Chairman

L-R: John Ssenseko Kulubya, Kiryowa Kiwanuka and Ssubi Kiwanuka during the launch

The Express FC advisory board includes several departments as; strategy and Risk headed by Sam Ssejaaka, Finance, Marketing and Communication (Headed by Mark Ssali), Human Resource (led by Francis Bbule), Legal committee (Bernard Owundo and Katamba).

Relatedly the Equity Express Card, one that guarantees a fan free access to all the home games in a season was officially launched.

Kiwanuka also introduced four more partners for the club as Buganda Landa Board, Uganda Breweries Limited, Balam and Dash Events.

Also, a club loyal fan, who requested not to revealed offered Shs 50M to the club.

A young Express FC fans during the launch of the anti hooliganism campaign

Kiwanuka promised to unveil the official club insurer and shirt sponsor in the coming days.

Negotiations for the stadium sponsor are progressing well and if all plans go as planned, then, Express FC is bound to restore the faded past glory, should the results on the field of play follow the administrative sanity.

For starters, Express FC was started in 1957 and have won the national league six times with 10 titles for the knock out Uganda Cup.