Lake Victoria Serena Golf Course to open doors for sunshine tour championships in Uganda

The dream to host the some of the treasured sunshine tour golf championships in Uganda will sooner than later be realized with the elevation of the state of the art Lake Victoria Serena Golf Course and Spa to 18 holes.

Located South of Kampala, in Kigo a few kilometres off the busy Kampala – Entebbe Highway, the breathe-taking scerney of the course whose fairways and greens are punctuated by the numerous water and sand hazards gives a first timer and frequent visitor an enviable second look.

This course was designed by Kevin Ramsey of Golfplan in 2008 with the first nine holes.



Lake Victoria Serena course project manager, Theodor Van Rooyen

The second nine holes’ work started in 2016 and this October, 2018, all roads will lead to the tranquil course for the historic Serena Johnnie Walker Golf Open that will be invitational with a professional kitty of Shs 25M reserved for the elite golfers.

According to the course project manager, Theodor Van Rooyen, a Dutch national who got on board in 2014, the fairways have an imported class of grass from Spain, Paspalum which is best suited for the Ugandan climate.

Throughout the course, there is an automated irrigation system and the vicinity of a natural water body – Lake Victoria, the conditions have been precitated for the proper growth of the grass.

On each of the 18 greens, there is a special kind of grass called Bent, also imported from United States of America (USA).

Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa from an aerial perspective



This course has special grass on the fairways and greens. This grass recovers very quickly. It has been incorporated with a lot of water features to maintain the natural look being inspired by the surrounding areas.

Course Project Manager, Theodor Van Rooyen

The Serena Lake Victoria Golf Course has been constructed in line with the United States Golf Association (USGA) and can easily bid to host any international golfing event like the sunshine tours.



The holes that were completed in the first phase were a mix of front and back nine holes. There is no difference in style, we are just pushing on to the far end of the site. The key feature of the entire site is the proximity and view to Lake Victoria. Visible on all holes and in play on three including both finishing holes.This is a very unique one-of-a-kind golf facility in the sense that access to the marina is between the ninth and eighteenth holes. I can’t think of anywhere in the world where I have seen anything like this. The course is very natural in its feel and meanders through the site and down to the papyrus groves on the lake.There is a good variety of hole length and varying directions so as the wind changes off the lake it will completely change the play of the course. The clubhouse sits on the marina with great views to both the ninth and the island green on eighteen. There really is nothing like it. Serene and peaceful

Golf Course Designer Kevin Ramsey of Golfplan

The 18th hole of Lake Victoria Serena Golf Course overlooking the club house

The project at the five-star resort features a marina and approximately 100 villas, with the resort overlooking both the course and Lake Victoria. With the opening of the new Kampala-Entebbe highway, the resort is now easily accessible.

The resort is owned and has been developed by Kenyan-based contracting company Cementers, and of its CEO, Kartick Halai, Ramsey said: “He has a perspective on what he wants and is committed to the highest quality.

Theodor van Rooyen, project manager, and Joe Smith, the shaper for phase two, were instrumental in staying the course and completing this final phase.

Along with the course, the resort also has a golf academy with a 78 square metre putting green, short game area, practice bunker and a chipping green.

Water Fountain overlooking one of the holes

The total length of the course is under 7000 metres and has the ability to host international championships.

The locals have in a special way appreciated the presence of this facility for the ability to get employed during the grass planting and earth work installation process.

Close to 250 workers have been employed on the course and 40 were retained in the maintenance system and about 20 trained as caddies.



The Lake Victoria Serena golf course is one of the most beautiful courses in the region, we could not be prouder to have it on our property and simply cannot wait to be positioned as the best golf and spa resort in Africa

Anthony Chege, general manager of Serena Hotels Uganda

The different sponsors’ representatives pose on the tee prior to a practice tee-off at the Serena Golf Course



The vibe is right. The whole East Africa is eager to play golf at the breathe-taking Lake Victoria Serena Golf Course. We are ready to host golfers from the region at arguably the best facility on the land. I thank all the sponsors who have come up to contribute generously towards this noble cause

Lake Victoria Serena Golf course captain Moses Matisko

1st Serena Johnnie Walker Golf Open

3 rd – 6 th October 2018

– 6 October 2018 At Lake Victoria Serena Golf Course, Kigo

*Sponsors have contributed Shs 315M.

*Professional kitty is Shs 25M

King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II of the Asante Kingdom in Ghana recently played golf at the Serena Golf Course in Kigo on his visit in Uganda