Power nears return to National Basketball League finals

JKL Dolphins 63-70 Power

Fahmy Sebatindira elevates for a basket during Game 2. He scored team high 15 points for Power

It may look scrappy, but they are getting it done. Power Basketball Club is one win away from returning to the National Basketball League playoff finals.

The five-time league champions defeated JKL Dolphins 70-63 on Sunday evening at Lugogo Indoor Stadium to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

Arnold Lando’s charges started the game strong going for a 25-14 first quarter with Fahmy Sebatindira and Joseph Ikong the heavy contributors for the victors.

However, like it was in the series opening game, JKL were not to go down without a fight. Sam Obol’s men stepped up in the second quarter on both ends of the floor, and inspired by Brian Namake who scored 13 of his game high 17 points in the period – trimmed the deficit to just 2 points (37-39) at halftime.

The game remained a close encounter until the final four minutes of the fourth quarter when Stephen Wundi’s quick 5 points followed by Geoffrey Soro’s jumper put the game out of JKL’s reach, that even Patrick Nininanzwe’s 3-pointer with 1:27 to play could not derail Power.

Sebatindira scored team high 15 points for Power, Ikong contributed 11 while Paul Odong, Wundi and Soro all scored 10 points.

Nininanzwe was the other Dolphin to reach double-figures in scoring, with 13 points. Namake’s 17 points came along with game high 13 rebounds.

Game 3 of the series in on Wednesday night at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.