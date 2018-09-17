Uganda Cranes’ midfielder Azira spurs Montreal Impact in heavy win over Philadelphia Union



Uganda Cranes’ midfielder Micheal Azira put in quite a shift as his side overcame Philadelphia Union 4-1 in Major League Soccer on Sunday.

Azira (in white -far right) celebrating with Montreal Impact teammates

Azira who crossed to the Eastern conference from the Colorado Rapids in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft started the tie and created as many chances.

His involvement immediately won a free kick for Montreal in the third minute. The attempt was however missed when teammate Ignacio Piatti blasted the right footed shot from the centre of the box way too high and wide.



Azira again came close five minutes later but his right footed shot from outside the box went too high following a corner.



Within two minutes of added time in the first half, Azira was caught on the rough side as he appeared to have fouled an opponent.



Montreal came from behind to beat the Philadelphia Union. Alejandro Silva and Saphir Taïder scored in the first half for the Montreal

Defender Austin Trusty had opened the scoring in the 11th minute for Philadelphia.



Striker Quincy Amarikwa and Silva’s second of the night sealed the win in the second half.



LINE-UPS



MTL – GK-Evan Bush; D-Bacary Sagna, Rod Fanni, Rudy Camacho, Daniel Lovitz; M-Samuel Piette, Micheal Azira, Saphir Taïder (Ken Krolicki 87’); F-Alejandro Silva, Quincy Amarikwa (Jukka Raitala 71’), Ignacio Piatti (Anthony Jackson-Hamel 80’)



Subs not used – Clément Diop, Chris Duvall, Shamit Shome, Matteo Mancosu



PHI – GK-Andre Blake; D-Auston Trusty, Jack Elliott, Keegan Rosenberry, Raymon Gaddis; M-Alejandro Bedoya, Borek Dockal (Derrick Jones 72’), C.J. Sapong (Fabian Herbers 64’), Fabrice-Jean Picault, Haris Medunjanin; F-Cory Burke (David Accam 80’)



Subs not used – John McCarthy, Fabinho, Mark McKenzie, Warren Creavalle



GOALS

PHI – Trusty (Dockal, Medunjanin) 11’

MTL – Silva (Piatti) 28’

MTL – Taïder 39’

MTL – Amarikwa (Lovitz) 63’

MTL – Silva (Piatti) 76