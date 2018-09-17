Uganda Dominates the 2018 World Mountain Running championships in Andorra

Seniors men team with the medals and dummy cheques

Uganda won 8 out of the possible 12 medals at the 2018 World Mountain Running championship held in the rugged picturesque mountainous Canillo city, Andorra on Sunday, 16th September 2018.

The Ugandan team was unstoppable during these 34th World Mountain Running championships that attracted a total of 307 participants from all over the world (39 countries) during the 4 events in either gender, winning three gold medals,

Like the case was during the 2017 championship held in Premana city, Italy, the Ugandan team dominated the both categories.

Dan Chebet crosses the finishing line first ahead of comrade Mathew Chepkurui

Juniors women top three performers. Uganda won the first position

A 1-2-3 finish in seniors men, the same feat in Junior men, scooping the first and third positions in Juniors female and a decent fourth place in seniors female.

Robert Chemonges, donning bib 405, ran the fastest time of 55:37 minutes to win the senior men event that commenced from the Edifici del Comú de Canillo parish hall, covering 11.9 KM.

Chemonges was just one second ahead of second placed Joel Ayeko before Victor Kiplangat completed the top three positions for Uganda, having run 55:54 minutes.

USA’s Joseph Gray was fourth with a timing of 57:08.

A big field of 106 runners took part in the seniors men event.

The Juniors men team of Dan Chebet, Mathew Chepkurui and Oscar Chelimo were in blistering form, covering the top three positions.

Chebet covered the distance with a timing of 35:49, Chepkurui followed closely under 36:05 and 36:42 minutes.

Great Britain’s Joseph Dugdale was fourth with 39:37 minutes.

64 runners took part in the Juniors men event.

Another 1-2-3 finish:

The Juniors female team of Risper Chebet, Lisa Oed and Betty Chebet ran the fastest times ahead of the 56 pack of runners to dominate the catergory with a 1-2-3 finish.

Risper came top with a timing of 41:19 minutes, Oed used 41:54 minutes to take second place and Betty Chebet covered the same distance in 43:07 minutes.

Juniors Women team

Italy’s Alessia Scaini was fourth with a timing of 43:30.

Another Ugandan, Esther Yego Chepkwemoi settled for 8th place, with a timing of 45:53 minutes.

Uganda won the Juniors men event

56 runners competed in the Juniors female event.

Uganda’s only grey area was the fourth place finish for the lone ranger Patricia Chepkwemoi in the senior female event with a timing of 1:06:38.

The senior women event was taken by Kenya’s Lucy Mirigi Wambui (1:04:55), beat Switzerland’s Maude Mathys (1:06:00).

Another Kenya, Viola Jelagat took bronze with a timing of 1:06:38.

77 participants took part in the seniors women event.

Top three senior men’s teams. Team Uganda won the event

Journalists cover the prize giving ceremony of the men juniors event.

Team Uganda is expected back in the country by Tuesday morning.

Argentina will host the 2019 championships (35th edition) after officially recieving the flag from Andorra by the World Mountain Running Association president Jonathan Wyatt.