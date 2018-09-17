Saturday September 22, 2018

Vipers SC Vs KCCA – Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 4pm

Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku will host the 2018 Fufa Super Cup between heavy weights Vipers SC and KCCA, Kawowo Sports has learnt.

Action from the Fufa Super Cup in 2016

The season curtain raising fixture was announced a couple of weeks ago but the authorities never revealed the host venue.

However, close sources within the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) have revealed the game will be played at Express’ home, Wankulukuku.

The game comes less than a week to the kick-off of the delayed league season.

KCCA are the holders after beating Onduparaka last season at the same venue thanks to an inspiration from Patrick Kaddu.

Already, KCCA have lifted a trophy at Wankulukuku, the Fufa Super 8 when they won 2-0 against Onduparaka.