Amateur golfers braced for official practice round | Uganda Open 2018

77th Uganda Amateur Golf Championship:

Tuesday, 18 September 2018 : Official Practice round

Wednesday, 19 September 2018 : Official Tee Off (Round 1) – 18 Holes

Thursday, 20 September 2018 : Round 2 (18 Holes)

Friday, 21 September 2018: Round 3 (18 Holes)

Saturday, 22 September 2018: Round 4 (18 Holes), Subsidiary Group, Official Prize Giving Ceremony

*At Entebbe Golf Club

Herman Deco Mutebi was caddie to Eva Magala during the women open last week

Top amateur golfers within country and the region are ready for the official practice round ahead of the 2018 Uganda Amateur Golf Championship.

The official practice round will be held on Tuesday, 18 September 2018 at the par 71 lake side Entebbe Golf Club course.

At least 70 amateur golfers have already registered for the gruelling 72 holes action over four round with the opening round coming on Wednesday, 19 September.



The Entebbe Golf club course is well set to host the biggest event on the calendar of Uganda Golf Union. We shall have the practice round on Tuesday before the main tee off on the next day. We thank our main sponsors, Castle Lite and the other partners. We also thank the management of Entebbe Club for the exceptional organization right from the ladies open

John Katto, the tournament director

Golfers from the different clubs in the country as Entebbe, Mehta, Uganda Golf Club, Jinja, Kasese, Toro, Mbale, Kabale, Mbarara, Masindi (Kinyara), Namulonge, Palm Valley, Lake Victoria Serena Golf Club, Gulu, Arua and Lira will all throng the Entebbe Club for the most prestigious event on the Uganda Golf Union calendar.

These will be joined by the region’s finest amateurs from Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, Egypt, South Africa, Zambia and United States of America to vey for the four rounds championship that also has side bets as longest drive and nearest to the pin contests.

Two time winner Ronald Otile from Toro Club remains the hot favourite to triumph at the open.

Otile who has been engaged in studies at a golf academy in South Africa returned to the country a fortnight ago and has managed to hold a few practice sessions at Entebbe.

He will lead the Toro club legion which also has Dennis Asaba, Andrew Mugume, Andrew Arinaitwe, Daniel Baguma, Jonathan Musinguzi, Joseph Cwinyaai, Emmanuel Jakisa, Abdul Kakeeto, Isaiah Mwesige and Ian Posiano Kalema, among others

Home born talents as Herman “Deco” Mutebi, Michael Wilson Moko, Denis Kuteesa (handicap 5), Patrick Mugisha, Brian Mugabe, Aaron Magomola, Allan Mujungane Muhereza, Robbins Mwehaire, Michael Tumusiime Bafanibenda and Emma Wasswa will battle for the top crown.



I am at home and have done enough preparations on this course including gym, daily road work, putting, driving and chipping on the course. For the last couple of days, I was on the range perfecting close to 100 balls every morning and another 100 in the evening. The home advantage will be at play

Deco Mutebi, 18 year old Entebbe Golf Club member.

Ronald Otile (right) and Ronald Rugumayo after the sudden death play off in the 2017 Uganda Open

Uganda Golf Club Kampala will also be ably represented by the national team captain Becca Mwanja (playing off scratch), Robert Ssenteza (handicap 5), Timothy Okwi, Brian Rwabogo, Michael Alunga, Colline Ajidra, Pierre Ascedu, Ibrahim Bagalana, Ashraf Bagalana, Noah Bageya, Moses Matisko Baryamujura, Ancel Tumwesigye, Phillip Ssebbale, Joshua Ssenabulya, Ben Ongole,

Handicap zero towering golfer Grace Kasango hails from Jinja alongside Ronald Blink Otim while teenager Gaita Rodell is attached to Kilembe Mines Golf Club in Kasese district, Western Uganda.

Edrine Okong, James Koto, Clovis Kasangaki, Joseph Kanolera, Rogers Eyoyo, Ibrahim Aliga, Henry Adiya, Emmanuel Adrabo and Walter Debbo will represent Mehta Club from Lugazi.

The Kenyan legion has Aaron Kitur (Eldoret), the Vetlab duo of Slyvester Luhombo and Michael Kisia, Paul Muhia (Nakuru), Samuel Njoroge (Nakuru), Paul Muchangi (Limuru), Shileen Nanji (Nakuru), Sa

Nkana Golf Club’s Junior Morton Muwowo and Lusaka Golf club’s Sydney Wemba will represent Zambia.

Kigali Golf Club will send in four golfers in Emmanuel Nkurunziza, Aloys Nsabimana, Benjamin Mukisa, James Ndikumana and Emile Nshimyumuremyi.

Tanzania’s top amateur Joseph Victor has also registered for the 2018 Uganda Open.

Douglas Schreck and Romeo Ssali (Banyan Tree Golf club) are from the United States of America.

Christian Schutte is from Pretoria club in South Africa.

Last year’s defending champion, Ronald Rugumayo from Toro Club has since turned professional.

Ronald Rugumayo with a long drive at the 12th Tee at Uganda Golf Club during the 2017 open

