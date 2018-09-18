Buweekula edges Mawokota in dramatic replay to book semi final slot | 2018 Airtel Masaza Cup

2018 Airtel Masaza Football:

Quarter final replay:

Buweekula 1-1 Mawokota (45 Minutes replay; Mawokota wins return leg 2-1 away but eliminated 3-2 on aggregate)

*Buweekula qualifies 3-2 on aggregate

Action during the Buwekula versus Mawokota replay in Mubende on Tuesday

Amidst drama and tension, Buweekula has eliminated three time Airtel Masaza champion Mawokota out of this year’s championship.

Although Mawokota won the quarter final return leg 2-1, played on two different days, Buweekula had the final and last smile following a 3-2 aggregate victory over the two legs, having triumphed 2-0 from the opening match played at Mpigi Police play ground.

Rains had caused the premature abandonment of the return for the Buweekula against Mawokota at Kasenyi play ground in Mubende on Sunday.

By the time of the abandonment, Mawokota was leading 1-0 after 45 minutes but the match was halted due to heavy rains.

Come the replay 48 hours later, the two sides settled for a one all draw.

Henry Oromu netted into his own net to give Mawokota the lead and a 2-0 aggregate score by that time.

Oromu turned from villain to hero, scoring a penalty to level the matters and ensure his side qualified to the semi-finals.

Buweekula joins the other three successful semi-finalists Busujju, Ssingo and Buddu to the semi-final stage.

Ssingo takes on Buweekula and Buddu will play hot favourites Busujju in the two legged semi-finals.

The opening legs of the semi-finals will be played this coming Sunday, 23rd September 2018 before the return legs on 30th September.

Gomba has won the championship a record four times in 2004 during the inaugural edition, 2009, 2014 and last year (2017). They were ejected by surprise packs Busujju in the semi-finals.



Many have surpassed the bare minimum and made the Uganda Cranes grade as Farouk Miya, Godfrey “Jajja Walu” Walusimbi, Yassar Mugerwa, Kezironi Kizito, Alex Kakuba, Robert Odongkara, Sula “Malouda” Matovu to mention but a few.

The tournament is popular for attracting large crowds and providing the plat form to showcase as many promising talents as possible since the premier league, big league and national team players are never permitted by law to take part.

A wide variety of players have featured in the Masaza cup and have been exposed before being poaches by second tier, regional and top flight clubs.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda proudly sponsors this tourney that has witnessed the emergency of promising footballing talents in Uganda.

Team Line Ups:

Buwekula XI:

Ben Ssesaazi (G.K), Henry Orum, Sadick Ssekyembe, Jonathan Muteesa, Martin Mutyaba, Paul Kato, Livingstone Mbiro, Jamil Kisitu, Raymond Walugembe, Dauglous Dree

Subs:

John Ssempijja, Tom Lubuulwa, Derrick Mudaali, Najib Yiga, Simon Katumba, Juma Katende

Mawokota XI:

Mutumba Mugoofa, Babos Byaruhanga, David Okoch, Rashid Ssemwogerere, Latif Kiyemba, Solomon Waiswa, Emmanuel Rubangkene, Ibrahim Mugulusi, Kenedy Kasozi, Rashid Basangwa, Edward Kiryowa

Subs:

Hakim Ssettuba, Piacy Nakibinge, Rashid Farid, Fahim Ssaka, Hamuza Mulambuzi, Allan Tebusweke

Other quarter finals (Return legs):

Busujju 2-1 Gomba (Aggregate: 2-1)

Gomba (Aggregate: 2-1) Ssingo 0-0 Bulemeezi (Aggregate: 1-0)

Bulemeezi (Aggregate: 1-0) Buddu 0-0 Kyaggwe (Aggregate: 2-0)

Previous Winners: