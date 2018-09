Day Two saw hosts Uganda claim two wins against Singapore and Kenya while South Africa defeated Sri Lanka. Fast-improving USA lost their third game in a row to Zimbabwe.

Uganda’s goal attack Florence Adonia | 2018 World University Netball Championship | | © JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda’s goal shooter Mary Nuba with the ball | 2018 World University Netball Championship | | © JOHN BATANUDDE

South Africa’s goal shooter Chante Louw with the ball against Sri Lanka’s goal keeper Piumi Manessha | 2018 World University Netball Championship | | © JOHN BATANUDDE

Tshina Mdau of South Africa bouncing the ball | 2018 World University Netball Championship | | © JOHN BATANUDDE