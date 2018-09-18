Day two round-up: Dominant displays for Uganda, South Africa continue | 2018 World University Netball Championship

Hosts Uganda and South Africa continued with their dominant displays as both sides registered heavy wins on day two of the 2018 World University Netball Championship at Makerere Arena, Kampala on Tuesday.

Uganda’s goal shooter Mary Nuba with the ball | 2018 World University Netball Championship | | © JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda opened with a 105-15 victory over neighbors and arch-rivals Kenya. Arguably the host’s goal shooter Mary Nuba and goal attack Florence Adonia put up impressive performances to kick start the day with intense mouthwatering action.

The Pearl led throughout all quarters 25-04, 50-07, 80-10 and 105-15 to register their second win in the tournament.

Uganda’s goal shooter Mary Nuba passing the ball past Kenya’s goal keeper Abigael Mubaka | 2018 World University Netball Championship | | © JOHN BATANUDDE

#WUNC2018Kampala games underway:



Uganda vs Kenya



Uganda in the lead with 88 against 13 in the 4th quarter

South Africa followed suit with another big win against Sri Lanka. The Africans registered a 116-06 win leading 27-02, 56-03, 85-05 and 116-06 at the sound of the air horn.

South Africa’s goal shooter Chante Louw with the ball against Sri Lanka’s goal keeper Piumi Manessha | 2018 World University Netball Championship | | © JOHN BATANUDDE

Day Two: South Africa 🇿🇦 thrashes Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 116-06 in the second game today | 2018 World Netball University Championship.

Up-next



Up-next



Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 vs USA 🇺🇸 at 2:00pm

Uganda 🇺🇬 vs Singapore 🇸🇬 at 4:00pm



📷 @UrbanTVUganda@Wunc2018Kampala #wunc2018kampala #Etuuke pic.twitter.com/LKT6Gv7vLg September 18, 2018

Zimbabwe – a nation that featured in the inaugural Championship but failed to make the second in Miami defeated USA 40-28, the latter making three loses in a row.

Despite their little experience, the former hosts displayed quite a positive character and team captain Amara Mbionwu expressed her gratitude in having her colleagues be part of the learning experience.

She said: “We are still at it, and of course it will always be for the fun of the game for us all.”

In the final game of the day that drew a sizable crowd, Uganda returned to the court to impress once again against Singapore as wing defence Brenda Namubiru, prolific Nuba, Adonia delivered a 77-19 win, their third in the showpiece.

Live: Uganda vs Singapore | 2018 World University Netball Championship

Uganda’s goal defence Shaffie Nalwanga also foiled Singapore’s efforts, thwarting and intercepting passes brilliantly. Even though Tabitha Ong, Vera Phang and Alicia Tan piled pressure with a quite pacy game late on, it wasn’t just enough for the Asians to launch a perfect comeback.

Day Two: Uganda 🇺🇬 overcomes Singapore 🇸🇬 77-19 in the last game today | 2018 World University Netball Championship

The hosts are unbeaten so far.



The hosts are unbeaten so far.#wunc2018Kampala @Wunc2018Kampala pic.twitter.com/Tfoygv0Sfr — Edgar Kazibwe (@Edgarkazibwe) September 18, 2018

The hosts will return to the fray on day three (Wednesday) with a tie against Sri Lanka while Kenya will battle South Africa and Zimbabwe.