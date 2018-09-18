Epic action awaits badminton players ahead of the 2018 Bosch East African open challenge

Some of the badminton players pose for a group photo with the sponsors on Tuesday

Bosch East Africa Badminton Open Challenge

28 th to 30 th September 2018

to 30 September 2018 At Lugogo Indoor Arena, Kampala

Badminton is a grueling individual and team sport played indoors with the cork and a shutter.

Uganda Badminton Association chairman Shaban Muziransa Nkuttu describes the sport as one of the most beautiful and exciting games to engage in.

Over the previous years, Uganda Badminton Association (UBA) has endeavoured to organize successful tournaments in schools as well as open championships.

Despite the financial hardships encountered along the way to lure sponsors and partners on board, the Association has always moved an extra mile to organize the events nonetheless.

Returning on the calendar after a year lull is the annual East African badminton challenge, a competitive open championship among the events of the Uganda Badminton Association.

The 2018 edition has received a timely boost from City Tyres under the Bosch brand.

The package was officially unveiled before the media at the main offices of the Mandela Group of Companies located on 6th Street Industrial Area in Kampala, on Tuesday.

In the midst of the major stake holders, the players, the sponsors and officials from the Badminton association underlined the essence of sponsorships to sports.



It is one of the most beautiful and interesting games to play. Sponsorship has always been a big bottleneck in the development of badminton sport. I am therefore humbled by the management of City Tyres for this timely sponsorship. This type of tournament is so special because it is open and it gives the players at all levels to develop their skills.

Mandela Group of companies has also played a significant role in supporting sports especially badminton in Uganda. The only way to pay back is by using their products. I also thank the media and the badminton team for having kept the candle burning.

Chairman of Badminton Association, Shaban Muziransa Nkuttu

Uganda Badminton Association (UBA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Simon Mugabi explained about the catergories under which the tournament will be played;



There will be children, professionals, corporate, Indians, nationals.There will be prizes in terms of medals and trophies.Technical team will handle the big numbers of golfers anticipated at the open that will accommodate Men singles, women singles, mixed doubles as well as the doubles

Simon Mugabi, CEO Uganda Badminton Association (UBA).

The launch of the 2018 Bosch East African Badminton Challenge

Four courts will be used throughout the tournament that will last for three days kick off on Friday, 28th through to Sunday 30th September 2018.

The press conference launch was also graced by badminton players, City Tyres CEO Kumar, Bosch Ambassador: Eng Richard Wandawa and Mohan, the chairperson of the Indian Association in Uganda, Patel, City Tyres staff among others.

The tournament will accommodate educational institutions as well.

Previous Edition winners:

Men Singles: Brian Kasirye

Women Singles: Shamim Bangi

Doubles: Dennis and Brian Kasirye

Mixed Doubles: Slyvia Nalunga and Brian Kasirye

Women Doubles: Aisha Nakiyemba and Shamim Bangi

