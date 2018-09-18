How Tanzanian golfer Neema Olomi won the 2018 Uganda Ladies Open

2018 Castle Lite Ladies Open Championship:

Overall winner:

Neema Olomi (Tanzania) – 80, 74, 75 (229 Gross) – In 54 Holes

During the previous week, the golfing fraternity in the county and the East African region was fully focused for the 68th Castle Lite Uganda Ladies Open championship at the picturesque lake side par 71 Entebbe Golf Club.

By close of business for the 54 holes action, Tanzanian handicap 5 lady golfer Neema Olomi was crowned as the best out of the 39 gross players (handicap 1-18) among the field that had female and male golfers in the subsidiary groups.

Following a dismissal start where she played 9 – over par 80 during the opening round, Neema, a member at Lugalo Golf Club in Dar es salaam staged a remarkable come back to play 3-over 74 on day two on round two.



I started very poorly but I did not lose focus. I knew I would recover to play well. When I played the best score on day two, I had the belief that I would do well in the final round. But, winning came as a surprise Tanzanian Handicap 5 golfer Neema Olomi

Neema Olomi (front) is joined by the other Tanzanian female golfers

Albatross shot on hole 15:

To many keen golfer followers, the turning point for Neema’s victory was that breathe taking albatross shot on hole number 15 during day two action.

“That was an incredible shot. I played like any other ordinary shot and I think in a way, it helped me to succeed and improve on my performance” Neema admits.

Neema Olomi follows her shot after a powerful driving shot on hole one

Entebbe based caddie John Walusimbi who worked with the victorious Neema throughout the practice round and the three day’s action acknowledges that her client was focused and was never distracted by the gallery in the pressure group.



We did not play under pressure. She played her short game without the anyone noticing. Playing in the second pressure group helped her a lot to concentrate. All the pressure was on the top three in the main pressure group and no one gave us any chance. This partly explains why we played a cautious game and took the open by surprise. Besides, she was determined and followed the key note instructions I gave her about this challenging course Winning Caddie John Walusimbi

Neema Olomi (left) receives the overall trophy from Eva Magala, Uganda Ladies Golf Union president

This was the second time that Neema was playing on the Entebbe Golf Course after 2013.

Martha Babirye, leader on the opening two rounds settled for second place after finishing with 231 in three rounds, two strokes off the leader.

Home bred golfer Irene Nakalembe took third place with 233 whilst defending champion Angel Howard Eaton further faded with 234, finishing fourth overall.

Gloria Mbaguta finished fifth with 236 after posting 77, 85, 74 gross.

Neema becomes the second Tanzanian to win the Uganda Ladies Open after Eaton.

The ladies open will be followed by the 77th Uganda Amateurs Golf Championship which tees off on Wednesday with 74 holes action.

Next week, the professionals will enter the frey in battle for the Shs 185M cash ($ 50,000).

Cast of winners

2018: Neema Olomi (Tanzania)

Neema Olomi (Tanzania) 2017 : Angel Eaton (Tanzania)

: Angel Eaton (Tanzania) 2016: Flavia Namakula (Uganda)

Flavia Namakula (Uganda) 2015: Flavia Namakula (Uganda)

Flavia Namakula (Uganda) 2014 : Flavia Namakula (Uganda)

: Flavia Namakula (Uganda) 2013: Angel Eaton (Tanzania)

Angel Eaton (Tanzania) 2012: Angel Eaton (Tanzania)

Angel Eaton (Tanzania) 2011 : Flavia Namakula (Uganda)

: Flavia Namakula (Uganda) 2010 : Flavia Namakula (Uganda)

: Flavia Namakula (Uganda) 2009: Jasper Kamukama (Uganda)

Jasper Kamukama (Uganda) 2008 : Melissa Nawa (Zambia)

: Melissa Nawa (Zambia) 2007: Mary Karano (Kenya)

Neema Olomi prepares to tee off at Entebbe Golf Club course

Neema Olomi acknowledges the gallery after the 18th putt

Neema Olomi is hugged by her Tanzanian colleagues