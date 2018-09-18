Police FC

Police FC will host their league and Uganda Cup games at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo.

The sides relocates from Mandela National stadium, Namboole due to congestion after SC Villa returned to the venue after hosting all their home games from Masaka Recreation Ground last season.

“StarTimes stadium, Lugogo is our new home,” confirmed the club.

The move means the 2005 league champions join former immediate league winners KCCA at the artificial turf pitch.

Fufa Big League side, Proline FC will also host their games at the same venue after being relegated from the top tier.

The premier league is expected to kick off on September 28 although 10 days to the date, no league fixtures have been released.