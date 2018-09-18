Uganda dominates Enduro race in Rwanda

Maxime van Pee (Kigali Today)

Uganda and Rwandan riders met in a joint Enduro race last weekend in Rwanda.

The race which was intended to inaugurate the Enduro championship in Rwanda had both the countries’ best riders battle out in Nyamata, Kigali.

Uganda’s team captain as well as former Enduro champion, Maxime Van Pee dominated the race edging Rwanda’s teenager Henkil Hendrik to the victory.

RAC president and Maxime Van Pee (Photo: Kigali Today)

Van Pee was however thrilled by the talent in Rwanda.

“I am happy to do my first event in Rwanda. But for sure there is potential for growth in the country.

“I noticed several riders who are so talented and they might reach my level so soon,” said Van Pee.

RAC president Christian Gakwaya handing over the trophy to Hinkel Hendrik (Photo: Kigali Today)

15-year old Henkil Hendrik finished second followed by Uganda’s Ismail Mukiibi.

Amina Zawedde, a Ugandan was the best placed female rider.

Amina Zawedde receiving a medal for the best placd female rider

Rwanda Automobile president Christian Gawaya believes the weekend’s event was just one of many Enduro championships in Rwanda.

“This year we decided to host this regional championship. Next year we are planning to host two more events.

“We are also working closely with other federations in the region to help us establish Enduro championship in Rwanda. We only had motocross.”

“This will encourage most people in Rwanda to join the sport. Many are scared of riding but it’s a safe sport when done properly,” said Gawaya.

The weekend’s race also acted as Uganda’s third round of the Enduro championship.